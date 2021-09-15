Former Packers TE slams Aaron Rodgers: "I don't see the hunger to win another championship"

Jermichael Finley, a retired tight end who played for the Green Bay Packers from 2008 to 2013, has raised serious questions about quarterback Aaron Rodgers' work ethic.

The former TE said he didn't like the reigning NFL MVP's body language during the 38-3 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Week 1, while talking to Max Kellerman on the "Keyshawn JWill & Max" show.

What Jermichael Finley said:

"Actually, you can see it right through his helmet. The eyes and the face tells everything as a personality. And, I don't see that NFL hunger and just the hunger to go win another championship."

Finley went on with his Rodgers criticism:

"Bro, it's the National Football League. Each offseason, you've got to work like it's your last season. And, I just don't see a work ethic in Aaron Rodgers that I have in previous years."

The former TE also defended himself against potentially harsh words aimed at him for his opinion:

"I'm not a hater. I'm looking out, actually. I just want the guys to do their best and play Packer football."

𝘔𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘦𝘭 𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘳 @Hopstradamus



They know they’re about to get airtime to say the exact same things they said the last time. Hogg @HoggNFL ESPN really had Jermichael Finley on and sent out this notification. You can’t make this stuff up 😂😂😂😂 ESPN really had Jermichael Finley on and sent out this notification. You can’t make this stuff up 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/P5bMMbeEiB Jermichael Finley & Greg Jennings have to get sooooo excited when Aaron Rodgers has a bad game.They know they’re about to get airtime to say the exact same things they said the last time. twitter.com/hoggnfl/status… Jermichael Finley & Greg Jennings have to get sooooo excited when Aaron Rodgers has a bad game.



They know they’re about to get airtime to say the exact same things they said the last time. twitter.com/hoggnfl/status…

What motivated Jermichael Finley's take

Last Sunday, Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his 17-year career.

The quarterback attempted 28 passes, completing only 15. Those throws resulted in a miserable 133 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns.

Rodgers' Sunday afternoon was so poor that he ended up on the bench. With only five completed passes, second-string QB Jordan Love ended the game with more than half of Rodgers' passing yards.

The cherry on top of the cake was the QB passer rating. Rodgers' 36.8 was the worst mark among qualified passers in Week 1.

Rodgers' played so terribly that people started to ask themselves if the QB did it on purpose. A conspiracy theory not so far-fetched after the turbulent offseason he and the Packers had.

Rodgers defends himself

Speaking to reporters, Rodgers said the following:

"It's just one game. We played bad. I played bad. Offensively we didn't execute very well. One game. We've got 16 to go."

Rodgers' words remembered his remarks early in the 2014 season when he advised people to "relax" after Green Bay's 1-2 start. The team went on to post a 12-4 record and reach the NFC Championship Game.

Tyler Brooke @TylerDBrooke Every time Jermichael Finley decides to publicly take shots at Aaron Rodgers, I think of 12's reaction from a few years ago: Every time Jermichael Finley decides to publicly take shots at Aaron Rodgers, I think of 12's reaction from a few years ago: https://t.co/PVmbqyEMdK

Trying to extinguish the flames, head coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers was "absolutely embarrassed" by how he played Sunday against the Saints.

LaFleur and Rodgers have reportedly lived in a Cold War since the coach drafted Love in the first round of the NFL Draft two years ago, and the conflict was said to have worsened after LaFleur chose to kick a field goal on a fourth-and-goal from the eight-yard line in last season's NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who will start for the Packers in Week 2?

It seems things are trending for Rodgers to start against the Detroit Lions in the upcoming Monday Night Football game. But if LaFleur and the Packers general manager, internally, reach the same conclusion as Finley, then maybe the Love-era can officially begin in Green Bay.

Edited by Samuel Green