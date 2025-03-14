Former Packers WR puts Davante Adams-Puka Nacua duo over Super Bowl winners A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones has made a very bold claim. Jones took to The Facility on FS1 and offered up his top five wide receiver duos in the NFL.

Jones ranked the Los Angeles Rams duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at the No. 2 spot. That's one spot above the duo of defending Super Bowl champions A.J. Brown & DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles. The full list is here.

Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins Puka Nacua & Davante Adams A.J. Brown & DeVonta Smith Justin Jefferson & Jordan Addison Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle

Adams signed a two-year contract with the Rams worth $44 million earlier this week. He joins the Rams after a short stint with the New York Jets in the 2024 season. Now, he joins Nacua on the field to catch passes from Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matt Stafford.

A closer look at the top of James Jones's best receiver duos list

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

James Jones listed the Rams duo one spot above DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, who just won a Super Bowl together.

The pair hauls in passes from reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, and the offensive unit has been thriving with star running back Saquon Barkley there to take the load off the passing game.

Of course, Jones listed both duos below Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The two receivers enjoy one of the most pass-happy offenses in the NFL led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who passed for just under 5,000 yards this past season, along with 49 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.

Given that Higgins could be a No. 1 receiver on his own for many teams across the league, it's no surprise that Jones has the duo of Higgins and Chase at No. 1. It will be interesting to see if Jones decides to revisit this list at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The Rams made the playoffs this past season, getting eliminated in the Divisional Round by eventual Super Bowl champions the Eagles. With the addition of Adams, they could take things a step further.

