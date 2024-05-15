Former Patriots coach suggests ‘brilliance of Tom Brady’ will be on display at his $375,000,000 analyst role with Fox

Tom Brady will soon embark on a new chapter in his illustrious career. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB will be on the analyst desk at the start of the football season. And former coach Michael Lombardi thinks he will excel at that as well.

In March Brady became the highest-paid sports commentator ever when he signed a mammoth $375 million contract for 10 years with Fox Sports. His former coach Lombardi predicts the seven-time Pro Bowler will feel right at home during his debut game between the Cleveland Bears and the Dallas Cowboys, because of his past with Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer has been one of the top defensive coordinators in the league for almost 30 years now. And Brady has faced and succeeded against him on numerous occasions. This is where Brady’s excellence will shine through, as Lombardi suggested in his appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’ Lombardi said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This is where you're going to see the brilliance of Tom Brady, is because Brady is going to be able to tell you things about Mike Zimmer's defense on the Dallas Cowboys.”

Lombardi further went on to point out that there are only two other men who could be as good as the former Patriots man is going to be during his debut broadcast. He said:

“That no other commentator with the exception of coach Belichick, or Mike Zimmer himself could tell you because of Brady… He understands what Mike's tried to do and he's going to be able to explain that to the fans.”

Expand Tweet

Listening to the 15-time Pro Bowler break down snaps and plays live during the game will be a treat for any NFL fan.

Tom Brady has his hands full

After a wildly successful roast on Netflix, a soccer team, and an E1 team along with several other business ventures, Tom Brady shared on The Pivot podcast that he considers himself lucky to have these prospects a day ago. He said:

“I think I've been so fortunate to have different opportunities, but I didn't know what any of those would be.”

Tom Brady will be seen and heard on Fox Sports, covering the Sunday night game featuring the Bears and Cowboys on September 8.