Former Patriots DC delivers verdict on Travis Kelce attending Taylor Swift’s concert in Argentina

Travis Kelce landed in Argentina to attend Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" and it is the talk of the town. From Eli Manning to Swifties all over the world, everyone has a take on it.

Eric Mangini, former Patriots defensive coordinator and Jets and Browns head coach, was not one to be left behind. However, he was not as enthusiastic about the Chiefs tight end making a long trip to visit his reported partner.

He was worried about the effect this trip will have on the Kansas City player's performance, and commented,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm a fan of young love and I like Taylor Swift a lot but you could probably see concerts closer to home, you could probably spend some time, you could go to bed at 8:00... know he's doing a lot of work on the side, he's got a lot of really nice um uh endorsements, some recent trademark."

He further added that if Travis Kelce had stayed closer to home, it would have been better. He said,

"I think Kevin, maybe a little bit closer to home could be positive, but the thing with this with the World Series worked out well for him, so maybe this will this will work out as well."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands in Argentina

It is becoming increasingly clear how serious the NFL player and the singer are about their relationship. It is a grand gesture by the footballer to fly all the way to Argentina for Taylor Swift, even factoring in that it is his bye week.

And not only did he go there, the couple were seen holding hands and spending time with each other.

Expand Tweet

The singer has been there for the Chiefs tight end, often traveling to games in Kansas City to support him while he is playing. She has also met Donna and Ed Kelce, the footballer's parents. She has taken time out from her busy touring schedule and preparation to support him on the turf.

So, it only seems fair that when Kansas City has a bye, Travis Kelce spends that time going out of his way to be with Taylor Swift. Whether that will be good decision, in terms of football, to travel so far will only be known after they come back next week and play against the Philadelphia Eagles for a Super Bowl redux. From a personal point of view, few people would doubt the sincerity shown by him to travel all the way to be with her.