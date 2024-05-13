Former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe mocks Aaron Rodgers' injury history 

Former Patriots legend Drew Bledsoe was still in roast mode and this time his target was Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback took shots as his New England quarterback successor Tom Brady on a Netflix special and it looked like he was still in the mood to dish out some more.

Appearing on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, he was talking about the Patriots' divisional rivals and whether they can be contenders. He immediately took a shot at Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, saying,

""I don't know, maybe he'll play four plays this year. Double it up."

This was in reference to the four snaps that the Jets quarterback took before going down with an Achilles injury on the first drive of his debut with the franchise last season. But Drew Bledsoe was not done.

He subtly praised Josh Allen by saying that the Bills will be good even though he does not have weapons like Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis as he did during previous seasons. The former Patriots legend said,

"Buffalo's still going to be good even though they gave away all their weapons."

Drew Bledsoe thought that the Dolphins would be special, though, commenting,

"The Dolphins are going to be really tough. I think they're going to be pretty special."

Aaron Rodgers will be wary of getting hurt this season knowing Drew Bledsoe's history

Drew Bledsoe was the first pick of the 1993 NFL Draft and was the established starter for the Patriots when Tom Brady was drafted. Only a severe injury, against the Jets of all teams, gave the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback a chance to get on to the field and prove his mettle. It is a chance he took with both hands en route to winning seven Super Bowls.

Aaron Rodgers knows that the same can happen with him if he gets injured again. Jordan Travis was picked up by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. If he does not remain fit enough, he could open the window for the former Florida State Seminoles quarterback to take over. And if he does well, he could promptly end the former Green Bay Packers quarterback's career in New York.

Last season he was not threatened as his backup was Zach Wilson, the very player he had been brought in to replace. However, Aaron Rodgers knows he has real competition this season and cannot afford to get injured too soon. Drew Bledsoe's career is a warning that even the best quarterbacks are replaceable.