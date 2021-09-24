Patriots or Buccaneers? Julian Edelman reveals who he's rooting for in Week 4 

Julien Edelman has given his thoughts on Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 when he brings his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Foxborough.

It has been built up as one of the biggest grudge matches. Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face the New England Patriots at Foxborough in Week 4.

The matchup is the first time Brady and Bill Belichick will face off since the quarterback was essentially shown the door and left for the sunny Tampa weather.

Like the entire NFL community, former Patriots wide receiver and Brady’s go-to guy Julien Edelman cannot wait to see the Week 4 clash. It will see Brady return to the stadium he helped make a fortress for over a decade.

Edelman gives his thoughts on Brady's return to New England

Edelman was one of Brady’s favorite receivers during his 11-year stint in Boston. Speaking via zoom to reporters on Thursday, Edelman was asked about the upcoming grudge match. Edelman told reporters on Thursday:

"To Foxboro, man. I hope Tom does great. I hope everyone stays healthy. I hope (Rob Gronkowski) does great. I hope it's just a high-scoring battle and maybe a little Mac (Jones) comes out. Who knows. We'll see."

The ex-Patriot was then asked how he thought the game would go. Given his current job as an analyst for Inside the NFL on Showtime, his answer left him sitting on the fence a little.

Julian Edelman reveals who he's rooting for in next week's highly-anticipated Patriots-Buccaneers game...

Edelman said:

"I want the Patriots to win. However, I also want them to do well, Gronk and Tom, so we'll see. I'm in the media now, I'm an analyst, I can't be taking sides right now. For the integrity of the art of the analyst, I'm going to take the fifth on that one actually because I'll have to see how both perform and then I'll break it down afterward and give my opinions."

Julian Edelman on Tom Brady's impending return: "It's definitely going to be weird. ... You're like a kid who has divorced parents."

The Patriots will honor their star receiver’s contributions during his time in New England. They have prepared a ceremony during halftime against the New Orleans Saints. Edelman then finished up by stating that he is unsure if he will be at Gillette Stadium when Brady rolls into town.

It is shaping up to be an intriguing contest as Brady goes head-to-head with Mac Jones on Sunday Night Football.

