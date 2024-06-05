Former Patriots star Matt Light spills beans on hilarious email exchange with Bill Belichick

Matt Light has revealed an exchange he had with Bill Belichick when they were both involved with the Patriots and it is hilarious. As first discussed by the former player with Julian Edelman, this came about after Matt Light was away during training camp in April 2007. This happened because he was the Patriots' player representative and needed to be in Hawaii at the time.

But an article dropped with his quotes about the importance of training camp, when he was not there, and Bill Belichick was having none of it. The head coach took some of what he said from a source and pasted it atop his mail and then sent the following missive to the offensive tackle on the trailing correspondence, writing:

[Subject heading] Greetings from the NEP Offseason Program!

"It's a chance for us to bond and start putting the wheels in motion for the following season," left tackle Matt Light said in a recent interview. "The foundation is put in place this time of year. What you do in March, April, May and June, and what you do in minicamp and that passing camp has a direct effect on the beginning of your season, and you have to come out of the gate swinging pretty hard. And that's what we've been able to do around here."

Hey, Matt. I just read this quote from you...

What the f*ck?

We have over 50 guys working out today and the one guy who isn't here does all the talking about how important the offseason is. Figures. A lot of your teammates were concerned about you and asked why you weren't here. But don't worry. We let them all know that you're in Hawaii for a week. If you want to do something productive out there, why don't you have them move this meeting to the week BEFORE teams start their offseason programs?

Very respectfully yours,

Bill Belichick

Head Coach of the New England Patriots

Matt Light replied to Bill Belichick's initial email with amusing results

Matt Light replied to the email at the urging of his wife, who thought that he might get fired, and wrote,

Coach B,

First of all, allow me to apologize for not responding earlier to your prior email. It has been my experience, limited though it may be, that a reflexive response did not serve anyone well. Thus, I felt it necessary to permit time to militate a more measured, philosophic response, as you are certainly better aware than anyone that we as human beings are not automotons. Rather, we stand as a compilation of free-willed, rational beings.

Given this, it becomes critical to impose a measure of collectivism for the benefit of the order. I realize that the concept of collectivism strikes a measure of aberrance in our rugged individualistic society but it is such a collective good that allows us all to benefit and it does not require a study... to realize that both coaches and players gain from a measured collective relationship with the financial bully pulpit held by the owners.

Given this and despite my commitment to the offseason programs, I felt compelled to move forward the collective good of the players through attendance at the PA meetings. In the long run, it is generally for the benefit of all. My commitment to this end is in no way a negative reflection on my dedication and commitment to optimizing my personal performance to the greatest advantage of the team.

Your humble free-willed tackle,

Matt Light

Bill Belichick responded to the passionate reply by Matt Light in a way that only he could by continuing to insist that his absence from the camp meant the player was in no position to make remarks and that using big words left him unimpressed. He concluded,

[Subject line] Concluding remarks

Matt,

I need some time to let this one settle, but I'll start with this. Why don't you consider dedicating yourself to having fewer mistakes and not leading the team in once again being the most penalized player on offense? Your numerous false start penalties, in evidence once again at the Pro Bowl, and other transgressions like taunting continue to make me think that your distractions off the field affect your concentration on the field.

My advice? If you have an interest in improving your performance, would be to minimize your distractions and focus on maximizing your physical development and technique in the offseason program.

I continue to feel that you were totally out of line commenting on the importance of the program when you were not in attendance with the rest of the team.

Finally, Matt, there is no need to use multi-syllable words in your email that neither your nor I know. I am unimpressed. This will conclude my email chain and I will return to my efforts in trying to do a better job in coaching this football team. As for the PA meetings, don't worry about helping me. As I have said many times, and I remind myself, the best thing we can do for ourselves and our families is to WIN. Try to keep that in mind in your quest for world peace.

Sincerely and respectfully,

Bill Belichick

Head Coach

That's quite a lengthy back-and-forth between two individuals who were dedicated to their jobs but did not shrink when it came to expressing their own views.