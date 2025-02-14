Former Patriots star urges Steelers to move on from Najee Harris

Najee Harris dates back to the Ben Roethlisberger era, but he still is working under a rookie deal. That said, his contract won't last forever. The start of the 2025 offseason marks the end of his agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the running back has time to work out a new deal. Still, one analyst believes the Steelers should shut down any talks.

Ad

Speaking on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Rodney Harrison, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, pressed the Steelers to cut ties with Harris. However, he didn't stop there, asking Mike Tomlin's team to get a "big-time" running back.

"They have to continue to improve the offensive line," Harrison said (01:45). "I would move on from Najee Harris [at] that running back position and go out and get me a big-time running back."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Of course, some might argue that the Steelers could also move to play Jaylen Warren more in 2025. Warren earned more yards per carry in 2024 than Najee Harris. That said, Warren has never logged 1000 yards in a season, so the option would be a gamble.

Harrison appears to be calling for the Steelers to avoid taking the chance on Warren and instead go all-in for a headliner.

Exploring potential Najee Harris replacements

Najee Harris at Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

With free agency and the NFL draft still ahead in 2025, the board is wide open for the Steelers. They could look at free agency to find a potential Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry-level talent. Failing that, they could look at the draft.

Ad

In free agency, JK Dobbins makes sense. The running back had arguably the best year of his career last year and could also hit the market. Dobbins logged more than 900 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Aaron Jones is another option. At 30, he wouldn't stick around forever, but he is coming off a 1000-yard season and a 4.5 yards-per-carry output.

Of course, the biggest prize of all could be lurking in the NFL draft. Running back prospect Ashton Jeanty is a name seemingly everyone has talked about, and at 21st overall, the Boise State standout might be available for Pittsburgh. Jeanty rushed for 2601 yards and 29 touchdowns last year in college, per Sports Reference.

Ad

If they want to go big, they could get a top free agent for insurance and try to nab Jeanty. That said, will the Steelers decide to go big at running back?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.