"I think he's a stud" - Julian Edelman impressed with current Patriots QB after two games

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is impressed with New England's new starting quarterback Mac Jones.

Edelman retired after the 2020 season. However, he has some valuable input for young Jones. Edelman made a career playing as a solid quarterback and catching passes from Tom Brady in New England for 11 years.

The rookie has only played two games for the Patriots but Edelman is awed by Jones' progress so far.

The Alabama product was a first-round pick, 15th overall, in the 2021 NFL draft. During New England's Week Two victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, he scored his first career win. The rookie completed 73.9 percent of his passes (51-of-69) for 467 yards with one touchdown and zero turnovers through two games.

Earlier in the season, the New England Patriots finally decided between former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton and rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stated the team released Newton, making room for Jones to be the starting quarterback. Jones impressed Belichick enough that he got the starting job.

The move to pick Jones and release Newton caught the NFL world by surprise.

Edelman on Mac Jones

Edelman said in a Zoom call with reporters Thursday:

"Mac, seeing his progression every week, he's been playing pretty well. I know that he hasn't lit up the scoreboard and all that, but you can see that baby steps are progressing. I'm excited for the coaches and the team this year to just kind of keep that going, that improvement, and see what he's made of."

He added:

"Thus far, he's been looking good. There's going to be some bumps in those roads, but we'll see how he reacts. I like his demeanor. I think he's a stud. I'm looking forward to seeing him this week."

Edelman has a point; Jones has accuracy and poise that is uncommon to see in a rookie. Edelman will get a chance to see Jones and the New England offense in person Sunday. The Patriots host the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium, where he is being honored at halftime during a special ceremony.

