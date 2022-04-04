WATCH: Former player claims Ciara only married Russell Wilson for "the bread"

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, who have three children, have been together for seven years and show no signs of slowing down. The pair's bond appears to be as strong as ever as they embark on a new adventure after the 33-year-old was traded to Denver a couple of weeks ago.

Even though the couple has been together for almost a decade, former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder thinks Ciara is only with her husband for his money.

Crowder spoke on Ryan Clark's podcast "The Pivot" and stated that "you don't leave Future and get Russell Wilson."

Crowder said:

“Russell and Ciara, if Russ don’t have the bread, Ciara not gonna be with him. She has a good situation, but you gonna leave Future and get with Russell Wilson? You don’t leave Future and get Russell Wilson."

“Everybody got a type. You gonna leave future and get with Russell Wilson. He’s so god damn square, and I love him on the field. He’s a square.”

Russell Wilson is now a Denver Bronco

Denver Broncos introduce their new quarterback

It was a trade that no one saw coming. Seattle traded its Super Bowl-winning quarterback to the Denver Broncos after saying he was not available for a trade.

The Seahawks received two first-round picks and two second-round picks, Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris in the trade.

With Aaron Rodgers' future uncertain, many thought the organization would be going hard for the 38-year-old as new head coach Nathaniel Hackett had worked with Rodgers over the last couple of seasons.

However, Denver chose to go with the Seattle quarterback and is now a firm challenger to the AFC.

Already armed with a superb defense, the Broncos needed the last piece of the puzzle, which was a star quarterback. They now have that in the 33-year-old.

Now armed with some serious weapons in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, along with running back Javonte Williams, Denver is built to win now.

The AFC West division is now stacked with premium talent. The Los Angeles Chargers signed J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Packers superstar Davante Adams and the Chiefs added Juju Smith-Schuster to replace Tyreek Hill who was traded to Miami.

It is now the toughest division in football, and it is hard to fathom that one out of Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert or Derek Carr will miss the playoffs.

Season 2022 for the AFC West is going to be a must-watch football.

