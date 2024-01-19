Former Raiders exec takes dig at Brock Purdy, puts 49ers aside from ‘seven terrific QBs’ remaining in playoffs

Brock Purdy has broken out in his first full season as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback.

He led the league in passer rating and yards gained per pass, gave his team the NFC's top seed and accompaning first-round bye. He was also named the conference's starting quarterback for the upcoming Pro Bowl.

However, former Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders executive Amy Trask reckons Purdy is not at the level of his peers in the Divisional Round. On Rich Eisen's eponymous show, she said:

"Four games this week, that means we have eight quarterbacks - seven terrific quarterbacks and Brock Purdy. Now Brock Purdy is a good quarterback, make no mistake about it. I'm not suggesting Brock's not a good quarterback, he is. I simply don't put him in the same category as the other quarterbacks."

Hours later, she would clarify her comments on the San Francisco radio station 95.7 The Game:

"When I look at the eight quarterbacks, I don't put Brock at the top of that eight. I probably do put him at the bottom of the eight."

Brock Purdy shares thoughts on facing Packers' Jordan Love for the first time

The 49ers have a dangerous oppoent ahead of them: the Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a shock 48-32 victory at the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

Jordan Love and his cohorts were not expected to make it this far after starting 3-6. But six wins in their last eight games propelled them to the playoffs via tiebreaker, becoming the youngest roster to do so in around five decades.

Their seemingly limitless potential makes them a very dangerous threat for the NFC's top team. Purdy, though, has nothing but respect and admiration for his counterpart, elaborating in Wednesday's press conference:

"Playing behind (New York Jets QB) Aaron (Rodgers) for a number of years and then coming in and sort of proving to himself and everybody who he is. So definitely respect his story and his game and everything and how he's handled himself."

Their Divisional Round game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox.