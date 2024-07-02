Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden gets no respite in $60 Million lawsuit against NFL

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden gets no respite in $60 Million lawsuit against NFL

Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden gets no respite in $60 Million lawsuit against NFL

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 02, 2024 16:49 GMT
Seattle Seahawks v Las Vegas Raiders
Jon Gruden lawsuit against NFL

Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL in November 2021, shortly after leaving the Las Vegas Raiders. He was hired to take over as their head coach in 2018 on a record-setting 10-year contract worth $100 million, but resigned with more than six years remaining. His lawsuit alleges that the league essentially forced him to step down.

The former head coach claims that leaked old emails, which damaged his image and reputation, left him with no realistic choice but to step down from his role with the Raiders. He made this decision even though he's still owed over half of his massive contract. This sparked him to pursue a lawsuit against the NFL, but his attempt to keep the case in state court, rather than private arbitration, recently failed.

also-read-trending Trending

The Nevada Supreme Court made a ruling in May that the case could be handled in private arbitration rather than heard in court. Jon Gruden appealed this decision, but according to ESPN, he lost the bid to have the decision reconsidered. This effectively means that the NFL is within its rights to subject the civil case to private arbitration, avoiding the necessity of going to state court.

Three Supreme Court justices came to a split decision that denied Gruden's request, with one of them noting the possibility of Goodell being the arbitrator of a lawsuit against him being "outrageous." The other two ruled that Gruden was aware of the policies in the NFL constitution, which is ultimately why his request for reconsideration was rejected.

What makes this situation particularly complicated is the NFL's legal policy on arbitration, which Gruden's contact reportedly acknowledges. The league can generally avoid state court for these types of disputes and settle them in an arbitration hearing. These matters are often heard by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Why Jon Gruden is attempting to sue the NFL

Jon Gruden
Jon Gruden

The NFL launched a "workplace culture investigation" against the Washington Commanders, which included opening more than 650,000 emails to review. In association with their investment, they reportedly found "racist, sexist, and homophobic" emails that were sent by Jon Gruden between 2011 and 2018 during his time away from being a coach.

Gruden is claiming in his $60 million lawsuit against the NFL that the league "intentionally leaked only his documents" in a conspiracy to force him out of his position with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is seeking "monetary damages" as a result of "selective dismissal" of his emails, causing him to lose endorsement deals and essentially terminate his coaching career.

Quick Links

Edited by James Carter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी