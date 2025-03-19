Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden gets teary-eyed after receiving surprise gift from $106,500,000 DE

Jon Gruden has coached in a few different spots in the NFL but the one spot he seems to be synonymous with is the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He was the coach of the team from 1998-2001 and then returned to be the head coach once again from 2018-2021.

In a video Gruden posted on Tuesday, he opened a surprise package from defensive end Maxx Crosby, who signed a massive three-year $106.5 million contract this offseason. Crosby, who played under Gruden from 2019-21, sent his former coach a package of Raiders gear to wear.

"This is going to bring tears to my eyes, Maxx Crosby, I tell you what, you are the best man. This is the greatest gift ever. That is one of my favorite guys I ever met, Maxx Crosby."

Jon Gruden is currently not employed by any National Football League team as he is a part of Barstool Sports. He has a 117-112 career record in the NFL and won the Super Bowl in 2002 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first season with the team. Meanwhile, he went 60-57 in eight years as Raiders head coach.

How does Jon Gruden feel about the 2025 Las Vegas Raiders?

To say Jon Gruden is excited about the 2025 Las Vegas Raiders would be an understatement. He discusses in the video how he feels the team has some elite people at key positions and one of the best pass rushes in the franchise's history.

"I feel good again. Pete Carroll, Geno Smith is in town, we got the draft coming up, we got Malcolm Koonce, we got Maxx Crosby, and we got Christian Wilkins coming back healthy. We are going to have a pass rush that replicates the great ones in Raiders history."

The Raiders seemingly have answered a lot of their questions after finishing with a 4-13 record last season. They have a completely new look to the franchise with coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith. They also possess the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Things are looking up for the Las Vegas Raiders as they attempt to become a major force in the NFL once again.

