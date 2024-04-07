Quarterback Derek Carr played in his first NFL season outside the Raiders organization last season. As Carr gets ready for season two with the Saints, he has one game circled on his calendar.

While answering a Q-and-A with fans, one fan asked Carr if he was looking forward to playing against his former teammate, defensive end Maxx Crosby. Carr jokingly responded by saying that he is looking forward to facing Crosby and might punch him and start a fight during the game.

“I am looking forward to it, I cannot wait. And, hopefully, I’m going to try to start a fight with [ Maxx Crosby] and punch him and then have the ref only see him throw his punch back that's my goal.”

After spending the first nine years of his NFL career playing for the silver and black, the Raiders released Carr. He signed a four-year contract worth $150 million last off-season with the New Orleans Saints and went 9-8 as their starting QB last season.

The NFL schedule hasn't been announced yet, but teams know who their 2024 opponents will be. The Raiders and the Saints will face one another with the game being played in New Orleans.

Carr will get to play his revenge game against his former team at home this upcoming season. Carr will do his best to avoid Crosby, as he is one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons and being selected as an All-Pro in 2021 and 2023.

Derek Carr's stats for the 2023-2024 season with the New Orleans Saints

Surprisingly, Derek Car statistically had one of the best seasons of his career last year with the New Orleans Saints.

Carr led them to 9-8 and almost clinched a spot in the playoffs. The nine wins are the third-most wins he's had in a single season and his 68.4 completion percentage is tied for third-best in his career. His 97.7 passer rating is the third-best in his career. He threw for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions.

Carr could do better in 2024, being in his second season in the Saints' system. Carr will also have another season working with head coach Dennis Allen, who was his former coach with the Raiders.