Former Raiders tight end arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend's house, threatening to kill her

Former Raiders tight end Richard Gordon was arrested in Miami this week after he broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and threatened to kill her. According to Andy Slater, the NFL journeyman stands accused of breaking into her house, stealing her dog and damaging the police car he was put in.

This, incidentally, is not his first run-in with the law.

In 2016, he was arrested after allegedly punching his girlfriend. A witness reported the incident after seeing the woman getting punched and pushed out of a Mercedes SUV.

While he was being taken into custody, he kicked a car door which further injured her. He also got into an altercation with the officer arresting him.

Gordon was subsequently arrested on battery charges against both his girlfriend and the officer. At the time, the woman attested to living with him and being the mother of their three-year-old child.

There were serious red flags as reports indicated that he had an AR-15 with him at the time and wanted to visit a strip club and shoot up the place, having had a disagreement there before.

Ammunition and marijuana were also reportedly found in Gordon's car.

Richard Gordon: A Raiders pick who became an NFL journeyman

Richard Gordon was selected 181st overall by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL Draft in the sixth round. He played college football at the University of Miami.

He suited up for the Raiders for a couple of seasons before being let go by the franchise. He then moved to the Pittsburgh Steelers before making a move to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 season.

In 2014, he moved to the Tennessee Titans before returning to the Chiefs the same year.

He spent the 2015 season with the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens before returning for the 2016 season with the Broncos on their practice squad. It was the same year he had the aforementioned run-in with the law when he was arrested.

He has been out of the NFL ever since.

He had the most productive years of his NFL career when he was with the Raiders. He had a total of four receptions for 14 yards and a single touchdown. Since 2013, he failed to register a single reception or touchdown despite remaining in the league until 2016.

