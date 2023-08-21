Former Rams RB Sony Michel reveals reason behind early retirement from NFL

Former New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Chargers running back Sony Michel retired from the NFL during the off-season. Michel announced his retirement on July 29, 2023, just a little over a month after signing with the Rams for a second time. Michel played five seasons in the NFL and will walk away from the game on his terms.

He recently made an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, and opened up on why he decided to retire, saying:

"It was time. When you know, you know. But I think a lot of people cannot attest to that in life. You got choices sometimes. Some choices are harder than others. Sometimes choices are easier than others. That for me, I think I was walking away from this game with a clear heart... with a humble heart, knowing that was my time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I laid it all on the field, and I'm able to walk away from this game. Excited what I put on the field, excited what I did on tape, and most importantly, excited, still excited about the impact that I left."

Expand Tweet

Reliving Sony Michel's football career

Sony Michel during New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Sony Michel was a top running back coming out of college in 2019. He was selected by the New England Patriots 31st overall, after having a good career at the University of Georgia. In college, he rushed for 3,613 yards and 33 touchdowns with the Bulldogs while adding 621 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

Michel had arguably the best two years of his NFL career in his first two seasons. He ran for over 900 yards and scored at least six touchdowns in his first two seasons. After the 2020 season, he signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. This past season, he played for the Los Angeles Chargers in what would be the last season of his NFL career.

Perhaps the highlight of Michel's career is winning two Super Bowls. He earned his first Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots, as they defeated the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. The very next season, he won a Super Bowl with the Rams, as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 24-20 during Super Bowl LVI.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sony Michel, Up & Adams, and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : #2) Can you name the first team to win a Super Bowl with a wildcard playoff berth? (#1 Ans - Deion Sanders) Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 243 votes