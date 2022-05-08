Arrest warrant issued against former Ravens player for violating court protective order: Report

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas had an arrest warrant issued against him by a judge in Austin, Texas, after he breached a court protective order after sending menacing messages to his ex-wife and their children.

The former Ravens player is looking at a third-degree felony charge for reportedly overstepping the protective order on over two instances inside a year, per court records obtained by the newspaper Austin-American Statesman.

Judge George Thomas signed the warrant in April of this year, but the former Ravens safety hasn’t yet been booked into the Travis County, Texas jail.

Trey Dolezal, a lawyer and sports agent who’s representing the former Seattle Seahawks safety in his divorce, told the Austin-American Statesman that he left a message for Thomas about the arrest warrant, adding that it entailed him reaching out to his wife seeking to visit their children, saying:

“They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids. I don’t really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children.”

In the arrest affidavit, authorities claim the safety violated a protective order issued in May of last year which required Thomas to be in contact with the woman just through a co-parenting phone application.

What were the texts sent by the former Ravens and Seahawks safety?

The arrest affidavit stated Thomas could only have contact with the woman through a co-parenting phone application. The woman has told authorities that he would not download the app, reached out to her via phone and showed up at places she often went to.

According to the paper, the woman recently claimed that the former Ravens safety started texting her threats. On April 18, police said he told her that he had acquired two handguns. Per the report, he later texted the following:

“Waiting on hand in foot is why I’ll kick ur ass.”

According to the report, police say Thomas texted the following day on April 19:

“I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road.”

Also, on April 19, police say he texted the woman:

“Ima let my momma and my cousins poison they [their children] ass.”

Dolezal told the Austin-American Statesman that the warrant concerns Thomas wanting to see his kids. His wife filed for divorce in November 2020, seven months after she supposedly pointed a firearm at his head over his apparent adultery.

Thomas was looking to make a return, but the former Seahawks player has bigger concerns to deal with at the moment.

