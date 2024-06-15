  • NFL
  • Former rookie QB sensation Robert Griffin III invokes Tom Brady precedent in defense of Aaron Rodgers

Former rookie QB sensation Robert Griffin III invokes Tom Brady precedent in defense of Aaron Rodgers

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 15, 2024 17:01 GMT
Former rookie QB sensation invokes Tom Brady precedent in defense of Aaron Rodgers
Former rookie QB sensation invokes Tom Brady precedent in defense of Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady is the face of hard work paying off in the NFL. However, one former rookie sensation used the quarterback's rarely cited choice of skipping work as a defense of Aaron Rodgers.

Taking to Twitter/X on Thursday afternoon, former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Robert Griffin III claimed Brady skipped OTAs for "five straight years starting in 2018." As such, Rodgers should be afforded the ability to take time off after already practicing at OTAs, he reasoned.

"The Goat Tom Brady skipped OTAs for 5 straight years starting in 2018. He missed 2 months of practices and showed up for 3 days at mandatory minicamp. Was he not a leader for missing 2 months? I don’t have a problem with either. They have earned the right to take time off," Griffin III tweeted.
also-read-trending Trending

The response was a direct challenge to many analysts and fans questioning the quarterback's decision to skip practice. Some analysts slammed the choice to prioritize personal time over professional obligations. However, at least Rodgers can take solace in the fact that one analyst has now joined the quarterback's corner.

How much will Aaron Rodgers be fined for missing the mandatory Jets minicamp?

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

However, while he is up one analyst, he is set to be down tens of thousands. The first day is little more than a slap on the wrist for the millionaire. According to CNN, Aaron Rodgers is set to be subjected to a roughly $17,000 fine. The second day "comes" with a roughly $33,000 fine and the third day is roughly $50,000.

However, it remains somewhat unclear if the fines accumulate to cost him $100,000 or if Rodgers is simply subjected to a $50,000 fine. Either way, the quarterback is out a pretty penny to miss three days of work.

Of course, it isn't simply three days of work. For many players, showing up in the middle of the offseason can take additional secondary time. Some players live in other areas of the country, meaning that they need to schedule flights and perhaps even figure out living accommodations.

Three days of practice could turn into five total days, with separate travel days and additional time to schedule everything. While some players have people who might be able to handle that for them, it adds to the overall investment to get to the New York Jets practice field.

Will Aaron Rodgers have any unexcused absences in training camp?

