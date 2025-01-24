Former Russell Wilson rival floats possibility of former Seahawks QB to join Pete Carroll in Las Vegas

Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll are going into their fourth season since they've been together in a game on the same team. Since splitting up, Wilson has joined forces with two AFC teams while Pete Carroll has also been pushed out from Seattle, eventually joining his own AFC team. Carroll is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

With their decision made on the head coach, the Raiders now must choose how they want to fill their quarterback room. Former Seahawks rival Cam Newton floated a potential reunion as the answer on Friday's edition of "First Take."

Cam Newton: [00:03:27] "As you're talking about it, you're saying 'Pete Carroll, and who's going to be my quarterback?' Do you think they go after Russell Wilson? It's a natural kind of, like, 'What if?'" he said.

Wilson went 104-53-1 in 10 seasons with Carroll on the Seattle Seahawks. Since leaving town, Wilson has gone 17-24. Meanwhile, Carroll went 18-16 without Wilson, leaning on Geno Smith, who beat all expectations following Wilson's exit. Smith went 10-7 in his first season without Pete Caroll.

Pete Carroll hire rounds out veteran-heavy AFC West head coaching staff lineup

In 2023, the AFC West already had a stacked lineup of coaches. Between the perennial Super Bowl winner Andy Reid, the one-time Super Bowl winner Sean Payton and former NFC champion Jim Harbaugh, there was no shortage at the position. Of course, the Las Vegas Raiders remained the last team in the division to lean on a new name in Antonio Pierce.

That has now been changed. All four AFC West teams have a head coach who has at least coached in one Super Bowl in their careers. As such, the Raiders now hope to see a similar glow-up to how the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers were able to flip their records from negative to positive between 2023 and 2024.

Of course, to do so, one may argue that Carroll needs a quality quarterback. Wilson has already been mentioned, but he could be just one of several options this offseason. Who will the Raiders end up with?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "First Take," and H/T Sportskeeda.

