  • Former Saints star Drew Brees eyeing another shot at broadcasting: "Come get me when you’re ready"

Former Saints star Drew Brees eyeing another shot at broadcasting: "Come get me when you’re ready"

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 01, 2024 17:41 GMT
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Former Saints star Drew Brees eyeing another shot at broadcasting

Drew Brees has reiterated his interest in returning to NFL broadcasting after his first stint did not pan out the way he would have wanted to. After retiring from playing, he called a couple of games for NBC but has since walked away from the vocation.

Responding to a reporter, he confirmed his continued interest and said:

"The thing that I wanted to do most, that I felt I could bring value was broadcasting NFL games. It was the thing I had the least opportunity to do, right?
"I was able to do a little bit of college at Notre Dame, just two NFL games broadcasted, they were eight weeks apart. And then the studio stuff, right? But man, I love the game and I would love to broadcast NFL games at some point again. I think I could be the best at it."
also-read-trending Trending

After it was circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Saints quarterback weighed in that he is willing to take up the opportunity wherever it may come. He wrote:

"Yep, I said it. SNF, MNF or Thursday Night Football. Come get me when you’re ready! Until then I’m coaching ball"

Joe Buck backs Drew Brees return

Even before Drew Brees' latest statements emerged, veteran sportscaster Joe Buck was calling for the reinstatement of the former Saints quarterback. The ESPN broadcaster said:

"I think Drew Brees got a raw deal. If there's anybody who was ever created in a computer to be a top analyst at a network, I think it's Drew Brees and I would love to see him get another chance at that.
"He got one game, and he was working with a new crew and a new play-by-play guy and everybody expects brilliance. You make one comment and it gets its own life on social media. It's just ridiculous."

Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback an exception among his compatriots

Drew Brees' absence from our TV screens is a bit of a surprise given how well Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks from his era have ingratiated themselves with the audience.

There's Peyton Manning and Eli Manning with their ManningCast on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers, even as an active player, is a regular on the Pat McAfee show. And Tom Brady will begin this fall with FOX as the highest-paid NFL analyst of all time.

The former Saints quarterback would clearly like to be in their company and is not hiding his urge to return to the booth anymore.

