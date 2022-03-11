"There's a ton of similarities" - Former Seahawks star feels Russell Wilson is following Tom Brady's footsteps

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson leaving the Seattle Seahawks was compared to recently retired Tom Brady going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a former Seahawks teammate of Wilson.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. https://t.co/oRFDV8Ehyx

Greg Olsen, who spent the final season of his career with Seattle in 2020, said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast that Wilson's move to Denver is similar to that of Brady leaving the New England Patriots and heading to Tampa Bay:

"I really do believe this feels like Brady the Tampa. This team just needs a quarterback. Yeah, I don't think you're wrong at all. I think there's a ton of similarities between that I think the key difference maybe with this situation versus Brady's in Tampa is just that divisions a lot stronger. I think the division Brady's competed in the last two years versus now what Russell's gonna have to deal with it out there in the AFC West with, you know, with the chargers, and I mean, that's a brutal division, top tier quarterbacks across the board. I think that might make it a little change. But as far as young and dynamic on offense guys to throw the ball to good on defense, obviously, last bond Miller they don't have a ton of pass rush. You know, that was always kind of a little bit of a sticking point."

After 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady signed with Tampa Bay in March 2020. The three-time NFL MVP played the final two seasons of his career with the Buccaneers, winning his seventh Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

At age 44, Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316), passing touchdowns (43), and passes completed (485) in 2021. He retired last month after 22 seasons in the NFL.

Russell Wilson and his time with Seattle

Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos

Wilson was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft and was the team’s starting quarterback in his rookie season. In the 2012 season, he threw for 3,118 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The quarterback finished tied for 10th in passing touchdowns, third in the AP Rookie of the Year vote, and made his first Pro Bowl that season.

While with Seattle, he led them to two Super Bowls, winning the Lombardi Trophy over the Broncos in Super Bowl 48 and losing to the Patriots the following year in Super Bowl 49.

For the first time in a decade, the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year will be in a new uniform as well as a new division. We’ll see how it fares for Wilson with the Broncos in the 2022 season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Are there similarities between Wilson going to Denver and Brady to Tampa Bay? Yes No 0 votes so far