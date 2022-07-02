"Not the Watson kind, right?" - NFL fans react to Seattle Seahawks star getting massage from nine-month pregnant wife 

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin sent out an innocent enough tweet about his pregnant wife offering him a massage but forgot the new golden rule. You cannot mention, suggest, or allude to the act of receiving a massage, without immediate reference to Deshaun Watson.

Doug Baldwin Jr 🌹 @DougBaldwinJr My wife, 9 months pregnant, declined my offer to give her a massage and wanted to give me one instead. She spoil me My wife, 9 months pregnant, declined my offer to give her a massage and wanted to give me one instead. She spoil me 😊

Baldwin learned his lesson the hard way, as fans quickly leapt on his innocent comments in their normal facetious fashion. One fan wanted to ensure that there would be no upcoming court cases for the wideout:

Another fan suggested that his wife may have had an ulterior motive for her offer, suggesting that his soft hands may be limited to on the field:

Thomas Watson @ThomasW68436181 @MotownDrive @DougBaldwinJr Or….. his massages are so bad she’s rather give him one as a diversion @MotownDrive @DougBaldwinJr Or….. his massages are so bad she’s rather give him one as a diversion

Others took time to let the Seattle star know just how lucky he is:

P-town @PRESTON_Ptown_7

That is a great women though @DougBaldwinJr I bet you earned itThat is a great women though @DougBaldwinJr I bet you earned it 😎That is a great women though💯

Cindy Phillips @cindylphillips Much love to you two and Wishing you a very happy & safe little bundle of joy delivery. @DougBaldwinJr She's definitely a very special lady!Much love to you two and Wishing you a very happy & safe little bundle of joy delivery. @DougBaldwinJr She's definitely a very special lady! 💚💙Much love to you two and Wishing you a very happy & safe little bundle of joy delivery.

Doug Baldwin's quietly great career with Seattle Seahawks

When fans are asked to name their favorite Seattle Seahawks players, the list will usually include names like Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, Kam Chancellor, Shaun Alexander, and Steve Largent. One name that won't garner a lot of love is their Super Bowl-winning wide receiver, Doug Baldwin.

Baldwin went undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft and joined the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, where he would spend the entirety of his eight-year NFL career. He made an instantaneous impact and was Seattle's lead receiver in his rookie season.

His third season in Seattle would see him crowned a Super Bowl champion, as the Seattle Seahawks ran riot against the Denver Broncos en route a 43-8 victory, to claim their first ever Vince Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Baldwin was Seattle's leading receiver in the game with five catches for 66 yards, and was instrumental throughout their entire playoff run. Never more so than in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, when he made six grabs for 106 yards in a 23-17 win.

The former Stanford standout felt he never got the respect he deserved, and in the lead up to Super Bowl XLVIII, was considered irrelevant by NFL analysts such as Hall of Famer Cris Carter. Baldwin would respond to those criticisms during the after-game celebrations, when he said:

"OK, y’all listen to me loud and clear. Y’all listening? Y’all hear me? For all y’all who called us, the receiving corps, average, pedestrian, appetizers—I’m not going to say any names, but he knows who he is—I respect what you did on the field, but stick to playing football, because your analytical skills ain’t up to par yet. You need to slow down and go back and not do it half-assed and put some effort into it."

Baldwin would once again reach the Super Bowl the following season, coming up just short against the New England Patriots after Malcolm Butler's famous goal-line interception.

By the time the wide out retired in 2019, he was the Seahawks' third all-time leader in team receptions and receiving yards, and second in receiving touchdowns.

Samuel Gold @SamuelRGold



Great placement to him on the sideline. Also watch his route: Beauty. #GBvsSEA



Fourth time's the charm!!! TOUCHDOWN DOUG BALDWIN!!Great placement to him on the sideline. Also watch his route: Beauty. #Seahawks Fourth time's the charm!!! TOUCHDOWN DOUG BALDWIN!!Great placement to him on the sideline. Also watch his route: Beauty. #Seahawks #GBvsSEAhttps://t.co/ckPFFw09JR

He finished with one Super Bowl ring, two Pro Bowl appearances, and led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2015. His career should go down as one of the best ever carved out by an undrafted free agent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far