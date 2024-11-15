Former Steelers star drops Christian McCaffrey comparison for Saquon Barkley

Both Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley are part of the NFC, but outside of that, the running backs don't cross paths very often. Housed in two different divisions on two different sides of the United States, the opportunities to see both players in action are limited.

However, one NFL analyst has seen enough to compare both backs. Speaking on Friday's edition of "Get Up," former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current analyst Ryan Clark claimed that Saquon Barkley has done for the Eagles what Christian McCaffrey has done for the 49ers (2:53):

"No running back has had this sort of Super Bowl impact on Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and this team. Think about what Christian McCaffrey is in San Francisco. That's exactly what Saquon Barkley has done for the Philadelphia Eagles."

Both running backs also hold similar NFL career arcs. Both running backs began their career with struggling franchises. Both McCaffrey and Barkley saw multiple injury-plagued seasons. Now, both players have landed with winning franchises, and assuming the Philadelphia Eagles stay on their current trajectory, both backs could have deep playoff runs to speak of by the end of this year.

Can Saquon Barkley play against Christian McCaffrey this year?

The Philadelphia Eagles running back faces one member of the San Francisco 49ers' division this year (the Rams), but the two backs are not scheduled to play in 2024. However, there is still a chance the two backs could duke it out before all is said and done.

If Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley's teams make the playoffs and win their matchups, both running backs would eventually play each other no matter the seeding. Of course, with the 49ers at least two games back of getting the wild card and stuck in second place in the NFC West, they're going to need a surge in the next seven games.

As long as the Eagles don't crater like they did last year, they will be in the playoffs. That just leaves Christian McCaffrey's 49ers to catch up and then potentially get hot in January.

If the 49ers find their way into the seventh seed and the Eagles keep their place as the second seed, the 49ers and Eagles will play in the first round of the playoffs. However, there is still plenty of football between then and now with plenty of potential to scramble things up.

