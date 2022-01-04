"Holistically inconsistent as a human" - Antonio Brown's former teammate blasts him for action against Jets 

There have been many people who have delved into the actions of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown in Week 17. However, one of the strongest rebukes came from Brown’s former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ryan Clark.

On ESPN’s morning show Get Up, Clark, a former safety turned NFL analyst, held nothing back about Brown’s actions at MetLife Stadium:

"Antonio Brown has been forgiven, been supported, and empowered time and time again. He has been entitled to this behavior time and again because he is an elite athlete with elite competitiveness.”

Clark continues on about the Tampa Bay wide receiver:

“But now he has taken that away from himself, as he has now quit on teams and quit on players but never on himself. Because yesterday he took everything from himself and sealed that it will be his last football game in the NFL. Something we knew was that he would compete but now he wouldn’t. But now we can’t say he would not quit on himself or his team on game day.”

Lastly, the NFL analyst described Brown as a person:

“Antonio Brown is holistically inconsistent as a human. You don’t want inconsistent humans in your locker room or teammates who are inconsistent by your side. You need people whom you can count on.”

What happened in the game after Antonio Brown’s exit?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

During the third quarter of the Buccaneers game versus the New York Jets, Brown took off his number 81 jersey and shoulder pads on the team's sidelines. Then, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver left the field.

tiktokleakz @leakzztiktok Antonio browns walks out the field during jets vs buccaneers 🤣 Antonio browns walks out the field during jets vs buccaneers 🤣 https://t.co/1pVqBlr9hJ

He, then, took off his undershirt and threw it at the crowd of over 70,000 fans. Before he exited the stadium, he threw up a peace sign.

Chris Mason @ByChrisMason



“The man in the arena:



“The man out of the arena: Antonio Brown. Gone!” Chris Berman doing Buccaneers highlights:“The man in the arena: Tom Brady . Celebration! Bucs win at Jets.”“The man out of the arena: Antonio Brown. Gone!” Chris Berman doing Buccaneers highlights: “The man in the arena: Tom Brady. Celebration! Bucs win at Jets.”“The man out of the arena: Antonio Brown. Gone!” 😂

Tampa Bay went on to win the game over New York by a score of 28-24 after being down 24-17 after the third quarter. The Buccaneers scored the final 11 points of the game, including a nine-play drive that started on the Tampa Bay nine-yard line.

Sean Glennon @SeanGlennon



That's as many as Troy Aikman threw in his career.



Only 74 QBs all time have thrown more career TDs than post-40 Brady.



#Buccaneers #Patriots #NFL With his three passing TDs today against the Jets, Tom Brady has thrown 165 since turning 40.That's as many as Troy Aikman threw in his career.Only 74 QBs all time have thrown more career TDs than post-40 Brady. With his three passing TDs today against the Jets, Tom Brady has thrown 165 since turning 40.That's as many as Troy Aikman threw in his career.Only 74 QBs all time have thrown more career TDs than post-40 Brady.#Buccaneers #Patriots #NFL

The drive ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady to wide receiver Cyril Grayson, putting them up 26-24. Running back Le’Veon Bell converted a two-point conversion to make the score 28-24.

For Brown, it was the final game as a player for the Buccaneers, according to head coach Bruce Arians. Will Brown play another down in the NFL? That is a question that could remain unanswered for some time.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown “is no longer a Buc.” Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown “is no longer a Buc.”

Edited by Windy Goodloe

