Former Super Bowl champ links Aaron Rodgers to Rams as Matthew Stafford trade rumors intensify

Three-time Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth has chimed in on the Aaron Rodgers to the LA Rams rumors. Now that the New York Jets have made it official that Rodgers will not be returning, he becomes the most interesting domino in this offseason’s quarterback carousel.

Schlereth believes Rodgers to the Los Angeles Rams makes sense amid intensifying Matthew Stafford trade rumors. Schlereth thinks that with the Rams already planning to move on from wide receiver Cooper Kupp, they might also be moving on from quarterback Matthew Stafford. The two players are stalwarts from the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning run in 2022.

Schlereth spoke on his weekly "The Stinkin Truth" podcast, which aired on Thursday:

"The Rams, who’ve already said, 'Cooper Kupp, see you later,' are now talking about a potential trade where they move on from Matthew Stafford. ... If they were going to move from Matthew Stafford, would Aaron Rodgers make sense? Yeah."

Co-host Mike Evans, then pushed back, asking why the Rams would replace Stafford with Rodgers if they were in a win-now situation. Mark Schlereth responded:

“If you can get value. Aaron Rodgers is going to be a free agent. They’re going to pay what $20, $25 million bucks to… I always say this about the NFL. When there’s smoke, there’s fire.” (6:14)

Aaron Rodgers to decide if he wants to continue playing as Jets set to move on

The first domino to fall for Aaron Rodgers' potential move to the Rams would be for the four-time MVP to decide affirmatively that he wants to continue playing next season. The New York Jets confirmed they are moving on from him in a statement released yesterday.

Schlereth believes that due to the acrimonious way Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets ended, Rodgers will want to continue playing:

“How are you going to remember Aaron Rodgers?... He’s one of the greatest that has ever played. How does anybody remember anybody that spent with the Jets?

“It’s a clown show. There’s a quote I love. When a clowns into a palace, the clown does not become a king. The palace becomes a circus. Woody Johnson runs a circus.”

If the former Denver Broncos guard is right and Rodgers feels that there is unfinished business in the NFL, we could see the 41-year-old quarterback on his third team.

