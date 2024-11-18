Former Super Bowl champ raises doubt at Justin Tucker after Ravens star loses "most accurate kicker of all time" title

Greg Jennings' has a very simple question about Justin Tucker's shocking performance yesterday. It adds to the Ravens' mounting offensive frustrations.

Jennings, a former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl champion for the Packers, brings an insider perspective to player discussions. Tucker, the Ravens' 13-year veteran kicker, has long been considered the gold standard of NFL specialists.

On Nov. 17, Jennings fired off his provocative question on X. The timing perfectly captured the Ravens' crushing 16-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Anyone know what's happened to Justin Tucker?" Asked Jennings.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Justin Tucker's season has seemingly spiraled downwards dramatically. He lost his "most accurate kicker of all time" title to Carolina Panthers' Eddy Pineiro.

His career accuracy plummeted to 89.348% (411 out of 461), just below Pineiro's 89.381% (101 out of 113).

Justin Tucker's tale of missed opportunities

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

The Ravens-Steelers game became a microcosm of Justin Tucker's 2024 nightmare. He missed two critical field goals in the first quarter — from 47 and 50 yards, both sailing wide left. In a bitter twist, his Steelers counterpart Chris Boswell went perfect, scoring all 18 of Pittsburgh's points.

The loss was particularly painful. Tucker's misses directly impacted his team in the razor-thin two-point margin of defeat. His six failed attempts in 2024 already exceed his entire 2023 season's misses.

"Part of the challenge that every player, every coach, every team faces is remaining confident," Tucker said post-game. "I'm still confident that I'm going to go out there and nail every single kick."

His lone bright spot — a 54-yard field goal — offered minimal consolation.

Current stats paint a brutal picture. Tucker is just 16-for-22 this season, a career-low 72.7% accuracy rate. This places him as the third-worst among active kickers, trailing only Evan McPherson and Dustin Hopkins.

The Ravens sit at 7-4, with Tucker's struggles becoming a potential season-defining narrative. His six missed field goals rank second-highest in the league, trailing only Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn.

The question lingers: Is this a temporary slump or the beginning of a significant decline for one of the NFL's most celebrated kicking specialists?

Justin Tucker remains adamant:

"We remain confident by continuing to work and trust the process. And I know I might sound like a broken record, but it's a part of what brings us success, is trusting the process and taking one kick at a time," he insisted.

However, for the Baltimore Ravens, a team with Super Bowl aspirations, trust is earned with precision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.