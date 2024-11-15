Former Super Bowl champ urges Steelers to give $1,210,000 contracted Russell Wilson a franchise deal 

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Russell Wilson are on a roll this season with a 7-2 record heading into their next game against the Ravens (7-3). They are on a four-game winning streak.

Their performance this season has been lauded by many pundits, including former LA Chargers QB Chase Daniel. The 2010 Super Bowl winner was invited to "The Facility" with host Emmanuel Acho, RB LeSean McCoy and WR James Jones.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the show, Daniel didn’t hesitate to applaud the performance of the Steelers and the brilliance of QB Russell Wilson. He said:

“And all Russ has done now, he's won three straight. They won four in a row. They're one of the hottest teams in the NFL.”

Daniel has been very vocal in his appreciation of Russell Wilson’s play. In the video titled "Russell Wilson is a MASTER of Mind Games - QB Breakdown with Chase Daniel" on his YouTube channel "Chase Daniel," he explained how the 35-year-old is a master of mind games.

Daniel stated that he was relieved to watch the footage of the veteran Wilson, calling it a fun task to review. Daniel analyzed the 16-yard TD pass from Wilson to Pickens in the first quarter of the game against the Commanders, explaining how smart the veteran is.

The former quarterback was so impressed by Wilson’s performance that he even suggested that the Steelers should review his contract. They are currently paying Wilson $1.21 million for this season. This makes him the lowest-paid starting QB after Brock Purdy.

“And a lot of people think, because, if he wins this game against a really quality opponent, I think you've got to sign him to a new contract,” Daniel said.

Despite the modest contract, Wilson will still be receiving $39 million for 2024, as his previous team, the Denver Broncos, will be paying the rest. Wilson was guaranteed $242.5 million as part of his previous contract, even after the transfer on March 13, 2024.

Chase Daniel on Justin Fields vs Russell Wilson debate

However, at the Steelers’ camp, Wilson faces stiff competition from Justin Fields for the starting position. But Chase Daniel has opined in favor of Wilson here as well.

When Daniel appeared on the "Scoop City" podcast last month, he gave the nod to Wilson over the 25-year-old Fields, explaining:

“Russell Wilson was under center for 41 out of 66 of his snaps. It’s the highest percentage since 2016.”

He further elaborated on why these stats are crucial:

“It opens up the play-action game. And when you can throw the ball vertically down the field, Russell Wilson was 8/9 on play-action dropbacks for 150 yards. Justin Fields was not doing that.”

Justin Fields has started six games this season, managing a 4-2 record. However, given Wilson’s performance, he is expected to start the next game against the Ravens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.