The potential return of Aaron Rodgers has caused quite a stir as the 40-year-old has resumed practice, albeit lightly, only a few months after his Achilles injury.

Rodgers injured his Achilles after just four snaps in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, and the initial thought was that, like other Achilles injuries, Rodgers would be lost for the season.

But over the last month, we have heard rumblings that Aaron Rodgers wants to return this season. Since the New York Jets have opened his 21-day window to return, many are in disbelief that Rodgers is even practicing, including former Super Bowl champ Keyshawn Johnson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Keyshawn Johnson questions Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury

Given that Rodgers has returned from an injury that usually takes players over 12 months to get over in a little over three months, people are questioning exactly what the issue was.

Former Jets receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who won the 2002 Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the latest person to raise questions about Rodgers' injury. Johnson said via Fox Sports' "Undisputed":

“I'm surely not a doctor but my eyes and knowing people that have had this injury tells me that there's no way that could have been a full Achilles tear. It's just no way in 11 weeks you're doing that. I've known too many people that had that injury that still have a slight swelling in it to this day.

“I mean, it's got to, I don't know, I'm baffled, I'm puzzled, all the words describe what he's doing right, and if he goes out there and plays and there's no reason to play, you're not going to go anywhere, I just don't know why he would do it.”

Aaron Rodgers reportedly aiming to return before Christmas

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Per several reports and given the 21-day window, if everything goes well for Rodgers in practice, he could play against the Washington Commanders on Dec. 24.

By then, the Jets will know their season's fate, and given that the team is currently 4-7, it is hard to envision a reason for Rodgers to even come back at all.

But as he stated on "The Pat McAfee Show," a potential return hinges on his health and if the Jets are even in contention for the postseason.

Expand Tweet

Given how the Jets have performed this year, that seems unlikely, but they have two winnable games up next with the Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans, so one would imagine that the Jets would have to win both to keep their playoff hopes alive.

So, will Aaron Rodgers return this year? He seems hellbent on doing it, and given how his recovery has gone, we have little reason to doubt him.