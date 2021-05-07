What happened to Jake Ehlinger? Indianapolis Colts QB Sam Ehlinger's brother found dead 

Jake Ehlinger, a Texas Longhorns linebacker and brother of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead in Austin, Texas on Thursday.

Ehlinger's body was found two miles away from the University of Texas campus. Police officials have said the death is not suspicious.

Jake Ehlinger was a walk-on at the University of Texas in 2019 and played alongside his brother, Sam, for two seasons with the Longhorns. The linebacker wore number 48 for the famous college football program.

Jake Ehlinger is survived by his brother Sam, sister Morgen and mother Jena Ehlinger.

Sadly, this is the second death of an immediate family member the Ehlingers have experienced in the last decade. Jake and Sam’s father, Ross Ehlinger, unexpectedly passed away in 2013 after suffering a fatal heart attack during the “Escape from Alcatraz” triathlon in San Francisco.

Jake Ehlinger's brother Sam drafted by the Colts

The tragedy comes just days after Jake’s older brother Sam was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Ironically Jake Ehlinger’s face was accidentally shown on the NFL Network where a photo of Sam was supposed to be. However, his older brother wasn’t fazed by this and said he loved it. Sam told reporters with a huge grin during his availability:

“Good, good. Jake deserves all the screen time you can get.”

Upon hearing the news, Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement to NFL Media:

"It's very sad and tragic news that we received this afternoon during such an exciting time for the family, and our hearts and prayers are with the whole family. I know how close they were and we're just really stunned, but we are prayerful and we know God has a plan. We are doing everything we can to console the family and do what we can to make things as easy as possible at this difficult time."

Colts head coach Frank Reich said in a statement to NFL Media:

"There are no magic words in these moments, but all we can do is be there to love and support Sam. We will do everything we can. With Sam, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his mother and his sister as they mourn the tragic death of Sam's brother, Jake."

Sam Ehlinger played four seasons for the Longhorns, where he threw for 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns. He holds the University of Texas record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season - 16. Ehlinger also holds the Big 12 record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception - 308 in 2018.