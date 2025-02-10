Travis Kelce's struggle in Super Bowl LIX was a product of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense unable to get anything going against the Philadelphia Eagles' defense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' limited time in the pocket made him unable to get the ball to one of his most reliable targets.

While the game took place on the field, some have used the opportunity to make it political. Former United States Representative Matt Gaetz decided to use the loss to take aim at Kelce, who has been an ambassador of the Flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Gaetz claimed in a post on X that Kelce's play was impacted because he has taken vaccines.

"Vaccines have clearly impacted the play of Travis Kelce," Gaetz wrote on X

Travis Kelce had four catches for 39 yards on six targets in Super Bowl LIX. In the regular season, Kelce had 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He surpassed former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez's franchise records in career receptions and touchdowns.

Travis Kelce said the most shocking part of loss was how the Chiefs played

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had an impressive 15-2 record in the 2024 regular season. They clinched the number one seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs went on to defeat the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills en route to their third consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl. Their hopes of making NFL history with a three-peat fell short on Sunday as the Eagles defense was too much for the Chiefs.

After the game, Kelce, although disappointed, spoke to reporters about the loss.

"Hats off to the Eagles, they got after us, all three phases. That we haven't played that bad all year," Kelce told reporters after the loss.

The Chiefs tight end has hinted that his NFL career may be coming to a close and some had suspected another Super Bowl win may cement that idea. A loss in the big game could motivate him to return in 2025.

