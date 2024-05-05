Antonio Brown was not happy to have been excluded from Netflix's roast of Tom Brady, which included many star NFL players who have played with the GOAT quarterback in the past. The event, hosted by Kevin Hart, included such luminaries like Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Others like former head coach Bill Belichick and quarteback Drew Bledsoe were also featured.

Moss, Gronkowski, and Edelman all played on offense with Tom Brady and served as some of his most important receivers during his playing days. Antonio Brown can justifiably claim to have been in the same category, especially when the legendary quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brown claimed the same thing, posting on X,

"No AB is a crime against humanity"

The difference between Antonio Brown and all the others that roasted Tom Brady

The difference between those that got a chance to roast Tom Brady and Antonio Brown is significant. And such considerations would have outweighed any thought of him as a premier receiver for the quarterback during his playing days.

No other player has walked off during the middle of a game as the former wide receiver did when the Buccaneers were playing the Jets. More shamefully, none of the others featured have ever sought to insert themselves into the storyline when the GOAT was in the middle of a divorce with his then-wife, Gisele Bundchen. Brown posted morphed images of the Supermodel that can only be described in polite setitings as indecent.

In addition to that, Antonio Brown has a history of off-field troubles stemming from his playing days. However, because Tom Brady vouched for him and gave him a chance to make a return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wide receiver might have thought that the GOAT was willing to overlook his latest indescritions as well.

That has not transpired and it is unlikely any rapproachment will happen anytime soon. Antonio Brown, though, seems to have decided that he will try to blame everyone else for his struggle for relevance right now.

It is indeed true that he should have been included in the lineup based on his playing relationship with Tom Brady and his achievements on the football field. But as has been the case with pretty much anything related to him, his egregious behavior off the field makes it impossible for others to just look at that.