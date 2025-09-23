The Cleveland Browns secured their first win of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. They defeated the visitors 13-10 at the Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland with a strong defensive performance to get their season underway after two straight losses.While the Browns continue to struggle on offense with veteran Joe Flacco at quarterback, Ross Tucker has identified the team's best asset to compete this season. The analyst noted on his podcast on Tuesday that the defense will be crucial in making the team a force.“The Browns are going to be in every game this year because their defense is that good,” Tucker said. “They've been as good, if not better, than the other team in two out of their three games. Maybe they shouldn't have won the Packers game, but they definitely should have won the first game against the Bengals.“And so, for the Browns, their formula for success is pretty clear: defense plays awesome, offense does enough. But they really might have the best defense in the NFL. And if you're the best defense in the NFL, you're going to win more games than people think.”Following the conclusion of Week 3, the Cleveland Browns' defense leads the NFL in yards allowed with 204.3 yards per game. They also rank No. 3 in sacks with 11, behind the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, which have both recorded 12 this season.Cleveland Browns coach showers praises on defense leader Myles GarrettMyles Garrett had an astonishing performance in the upset against the Packers on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns were able to generate pressure from multiple spots due to the attention on him. The team's coach, Kevin Stefanski, rained praises on him in his Monday press conference.“Every team goes into playing us and says we have to have a plan for No. 95, and like we talked about, it can be sliding to him all the time,” Stefanski said. “It could be making sure there’s a tight end over there or running back. That is their prerogative; what they want to do.“I guess the point is he plays through all that and we use him in a variety of ways, and then it does the impact that it has on the other players. It’s why he’s the defensive player of the year, just for perpetuity, in my opinion.”Myles Garrett has hauled in at least 14 sacks for the Cleveland Browns in each of the last four seasons and has already recorded four this season. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023, and he's expected to be in contention for it once again this season.