"Franchise QB level response" - NFL fans react to Seahawks QB's savage take on US Open 

The US Open Twitter account recently had a notable response to an NFL fan's take that tennis isn't a sport. The fan in question responded to a SportsCenter tweet in which they shared an incredible tennis highlight. The US Open didn't take too kindly to it.

The fan has the Seattle Seahawks in their bio, a fact that the US Open ruthlessly exploited. The Open cited how the fan is about to have to watch Drew Lock play quarterback for them after trading away Russell Wilson.

Drew Lock has responded and has largely taken the high road, getting a lot of praise for it in NFL circles.

Drew Lock @DrewLock23 12s Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen 12s Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen 🇺🇸😂❤️12s

Robert Griffin III responded that the move was something a franchise quarterback would do.

Another NFL fan gave Lock a very high compliment.

Jacup @oldmeatsauce @AdamSchefter drew lock, the coolest white guy to ever exist? @AdamSchefter drew lock, the coolest white guy to ever exist?

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan felt that this occurrence was a rarity.

Baku 🐧 @Foster8895 @AdamSchefter That’s not a headline you get to tweet often lol @AdamSchefter That’s not a headline you get to tweet often lol

A Cleveland Browns fan took it a step further.

Daniel @DaniniThaPanini @AdamSchefter yeah we ain’t ever hearing someone say “drew lock for the win” ever again @AdamSchefter yeah we ain’t ever hearing someone say “drew lock for the win” ever again

A Buffalo Bills fan believes that Drew Lock might have been a little more hurt than he initially let on.

One Los Angeles Chargers fan gave Lock credit, but doesn't think it'll happen all too often.

Another NFL fan believes that while Lock took the high road, he didn't come out on top in this scenario.

Brian 'BC' Castaldo @BC_Castaldo @AdamSchefter He may have taken the high road, but he did not get a win there. @AdamSchefter He may have taken the high road, but he did not get a win there.

Another commenter thinks the Seahawks might be in trouble this year.

Ayden Martinez @Ayden_M_ @AdamSchefter If that’s a win then the hawks are in trouble @AdamSchefter If that’s a win then the hawks are in trouble

At least one Seahawks fan is proud of their new quarterback.

Drew Lock and the US Open seem to have no beef even though the tennis account did call him out initially.

Drew Lock had a subpar start to his NFL career in Denver.

Drew Lock was drafted out of Missouri in the 2019 draft. As a second-round pick, he was projected to potentially be the Broncos' franchise quarterback they had been looking for since Peyton Manning retired.

In his rookie season, Lock only started five NFL games. He finished the season with a completion percentage of 64.1% for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos went 4-1 in those games, providing hope that Lock was the one they needed.

That success did not translate to the following season, though. The Broncos went 4-9 with Lock under center. He finished completing 57.3% of his passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

In 2021, the Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater and Lock played just six games during which the Broncos went 1-5. Lock had two touchdowns and two interceptions in those games.

He now gets a fresh start in Seattle where he replaces franchise icon Russell Wilson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far