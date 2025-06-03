Frank Ragnow's wife, Lucy, reacted to the Lions star's sudden retirement from the posts. On Monday, the Lions' star player shared a post on his Instagram account, where he has around 76.8K followers. He shared an emotional post in which he talked about his retirement.

The post was later reshared by his wife Lucy on her Instagram account. She did not write any caption on the post.

Frank Ragnow's wife Lucy reacts to Lions star's sudden retirement announcement/@lucyragnow

It wasn't only Frank Ragnow's wife who reacted to the NFL star's retirement but also his teammates and other Lions players' partners. Taylor Decker's wife, Kyndra Clair Decker, was one of those who reacted to the sudden retirement of Ragnow.

She posted a picture with Lucy Ragnow on her Instagram account and wrote a heartfelt caption about cheering for the Lions with Lucy during games.

"Detroit won't be the same without you, my girl. One of my very first friends in the NFL turned into friend forever and always. #oneprideforever. We love you, Frank, and your sweet family always."

Lucy Ragnow reshared the story on her Instagram story.

Kyndra Clair Decker reacts to Lions star's sudden retirement announcement/@lucyragnow

Frank Ragnow played seven seasons for the Lions before announcing his retirement ahead of the 2025 season.

Why did Frank Ragnow retire from the NFL?

Frank Ragnow got emotional while announcing his retirement in an Instagram post. On Monday, he posted a picture of himself entering the stadium while everyone was cheering for the Detroit Lions.

In the caption, he revealed that he has been focusing on his "health" and thus decided to retire from the game. He wrote:

"These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL. I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future."

He further reflected on his incredible journey with the Lions, adding:

"I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."

Frank Ragnow started his NFL journey with the Lions in 2018 after being selected in the first round with the 20th pick in the draft. In his time with the team, he earned a spot on the Second-Team All-Pro three times in his career, in 2020, 2023 and 2024. He was also a four-time Pro Bowl player.

