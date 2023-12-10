Frank Wycheck cause of death: What happened to former Titans TE?

Former Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl tight end Frank Wycheck has passed away. The legendary tight end was 52 years old. The family plans to look into CTE research now that he has passed away, as were his wishes. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

Expand Tweet

A statement was released intimating that he may have fallen and hit his head in his Tennessee home, which may have caused his death. According to Sports Illustrated, his family said this in a statement:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“At this time, it appears Frank Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive that afternoon. Wycheck moved to Chattanooga,TN this past summer to be closer to his family. He leaves behind two adult daughters, Deanna and Madison, both married, and three grandchildren - Leo, Stevie and August.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as well as the Tennessee Titans community.

Former star tight end Frank Wycheck is no more

Frank Wycheck has passed away at the age of 52. The former tight end made three Pro Bowls, spending most of his career with the Tennessee Titans. He lived in Chattanooga at the time of his death.

Expand Tweet

Having also played for the Washington Commanders and Houston Texans, the tight end became famously known for his lateral pass that would eventually lead to one of the iconic NFL plays: the Music City Miracle.

Wycheck even made second-team All-Pro in 2000 when he caught 70 passes for 636 yards and four touchdowns. He was inducted into the Titans Ring of Honor for his nine seasons with the team. They were still the Oilers for part of his tenure.

He scored 28 career touchdowns as one of the best tight ends for a brief time during his era. The Wycheck family appreciates the prayers and thoughts, per their original statement.