"Frankly dangerous" - NFL analyst critical of Aaron Rodgers' explanation over not taking COVID vaccine

Aaron Rodgers continues to dominate the NFC news cycle. The reigning MVP won't play against the Kansas City Chiefs because he has tested positive for Covid-19. It then emerged that Rodgers wasn't vaccinated, even though he said he was immunized. The beleaguered quarterback appeared on Friday to offer his opinion, and the NFL world went into a meltdown.

Rodgers didn't apologize, nor did he back down from his opinions. In a wild interview with Pat McAfee, the future Hall of Famer opted to double down and justify his actions. In an instant, the quotes dominated the NFL Twittersphere, as fans and experts offered their take. Mina Kimes, a long-time Rodgers fan, joined in.

Mina Kimes @minakimes Aaron Rodgers said his decision to not get vaccinated was his choice for his body. He is correct—but his explanation of that choice, riddled with misinformation, will affect many people outside of his team, and that’s a damn shame. Aaron Rodgers said his decision to not get vaccinated was his choice for his body. He is correct—but his explanation of that choice, riddled with misinformation, will affect many people outside of his team, and that’s a damn shame. https://t.co/6eLrF4TAr6

Rodgers tries to justify his actions.

Rodgers' attempted justification for his behavior caused more confusion and chaos. Rodgers took to the airwaves and left everything on the table:

“So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I'd +like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself. … I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body. Not have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

Rodgers bizarrely took one more swing at the plate, and the result was not good:

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got Covid, and I’ve been doing a lot of stuff that he recommended.”

Referencing Joe Rogan as a source of information caused more confusion. The NFL was happy to supply virologists and doctors to NFL teams if players held significant concerns over vaccination. Rodgers' admission of utilizing Joe Rogan shocked everyone.

Rodgers' reputation is now in tatters. A slew of prominent media members has criticized the quarterback this week. Rodgers had enjoyed a brilliant relationship with the media, but that is gone now.

Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN Rodgers just compared himself to Martin Luther King. I'm out. Rodgers just compared himself to Martin Luther King. I'm out.

The Rodgers news should die down come Sunday afternoon. The 7-1 Packers have a big game against the 4-4 Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love will replace Rodgers, and it will be the youngster's first NFL start.

His illustrious teammate will sit and watch from home after breaking protocol and drawing the ire of everyone in the NFL. How Rodgers will respond remains to be seen.

