Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw signed a three-year, $35 million contract with the Denver Broncos on Monday. Upon hearing the news of Greenlaw's departure, 49ers LB Fred Warner bid farewell to Greenlaw on Instagram on Friday.

Ad

Warner shared a photo of the two, expressing his support and wishing Greenlaw success with the Broncos.

Warner wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My brother!!One of the baddest boys to ever touch that green grass. We had moments that’ll last a lifetime and they always remember how we rocked out everytime!! Ain’t no 5-4 without 5-7. Go be legendary brudda, love always."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The 49ers lost many key players this offseason. In addition to losing Greenlaw to free agency, they have also lost cornerback Charvarius Ward, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, safety Talanoa Hufanga, offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, running back Elijah Mitchell and many others.

Dre Greenlaw looks to bounce back from his Achilles injury that he suffered in Super Bowl LVIII

Dre Greenlaw during Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

During Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dre Greenlaw suffered a left leg injury after falling over on the sidelines. As a result, he did not play for the remainder of the Super Bowl, and to make matters worse, it was revealed the next morning that he tore his Achilles.

Ad

Greenlaw began the 2024-25 season on the reserve/PUP list and wasn't activated until Dec. 12. He only appeared in two games last season, recording nine total tackles. The 49ers announced on Dec. 26 that they'd be shutting Greenlaw down for the remainder of the season.

Prior to his injury in the Super Bowl, Greenlaw had the two most productive seasons of his career in 2022 and 2023. In each season, he recorded 120+ tackles.

This season, Greenlaw will look to get back to the level he was playing at prior to his injury. He joins former teammate/safety Talanoa Hufanga, who also signed a deal with the Denver Broncos in free agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.