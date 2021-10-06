NFL Rumors: New England Patriots working on landing LB Jamie Collins

Released free agent linebacker Jamie Collins is reportedly working to get a deal done with his former employer, the New England Patriots, a source told Field Yates of ESPN.

The 31-year-old linebacker was released by the Detroit Lions back on September 28 after the franchise could not find a suitable trade for him, and so he hit the free-agent market.

Drafted by the Patriots back in 2013 in the second round, Collins spent three years at Foxborough before being moved on to the Cleveland Browns in 2016. After playing a few years with the AFC team, Collins then made his return to where it all began in 2019 before the Detroit Lions signed him to a three-year deal as a free agent in 2020.

Collins in line to return to the New England Patriots?

In order to sign Collins to the team, the Patriots are thought to be putting Henry Anderson, a defensive lineman, on the injured reserve list after a chest injury he picked up on Sunday night against the Buccaneers, so there is a roster spot open for Collins.

With Collins returning to Boston, he adds even more experience to a defense that includes Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower that tormented Tom Brady in the team’s loss. It is thought that because of his familiarity with the Patriots' defensive system and scheme, Collins should be able to fit in straight away with limited practice reps.

Having been decimated at linebacker with Ja’Whaun injured on Sunday night and Raekwon McMillan tearing his ACL back in the preseason, the Patriots had to go to their practice squad with Jahlani Tavai, who has played in the last two games. But now, with Collins seemingly returning, he will help shore up the linebacking core.

Adding Collins to a defense that has only given up over 20 points once in its four games with 17, 19 and six points allowed in the other three games will only make the Patriots defense even better. Add in that Collins is a superb run stopper, it just gives Steve Belichick and co more to work with on the defensive side of the ball.

Whether the deal goes through or not remains to be seen but there is a feeling it is only a matter of time before Collins returns to the place where it all started for him.

