"Friermuth is cooked": NFL fans react as Steelers show interest in Jonnu Smith after Dolphins TE's record-breaking season

Jonnu Smith has grabbed headlines this week after garnering interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The tight end had the best season of his career with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, and the Steelers are reportedly eyeing a trade to acquire Smith this offseason.

When fans on social media caught wind of the reports linking Smith to Pittsburgh, they had some wild reactions. Some suggested Smith could take over as Steeers TE1 from Pat Friermuth.

"Friermuth is cooked if Arthur Smith gets his hands on Jonnu Smith again," one tweeted.

Meanwhile, a few others suggested that Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith might have been pushing for Smith's trade from Miami to Pittsburgh.

"Why does arthur smith love this dude so much," a user added.

"Arthur Smith going to get his guy," a fan commented.

Some also pointed out that the Steelers needed a quarterback rather than a tight end like Smith.

"We don’t need a TE we need a QB," a fan commented.

"Who's the QB?" one asked.

"This is a completely illogical move," another added.

Last season, the Steelers' tight ends combined for 96 receptions, 933 yards and 10 touchdowns. They were led by Pat Freiermuth's 65 catches for 653 yards and seven TDs.

Smith signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Dolphins in March 2024. The TE is reportedly projected to earn $4.6 million for the 2025 season, and his preference is to remain in Miami.

A look at Jonnu Smith's stellar 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith - Source: Getty

In the 2024 season, Smith recorded a career-high 884 yards and eight TDs across 88 receptions for the Dolphins. He set the franchise record for a TE in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Despite Smith's strong season with the Dolphins, they failed to make it to the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if Smith will play his football in Miami next season or join Pittsburgh, which could be his fifth different team in the NFL.

