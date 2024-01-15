From hospital patient to putting on a clinic: NFL analyst retraces Romeo Doubs’ roller coaster week en route to sending Dak Prescott packing

Dak Prescott was favored by many heading into the Wild Card round. The Cowboys had home-field advantage and were coming off a relatively stress-free beatdown of the Washington Commanders.

However, Romeo Doubs, who reportedly had trouble breathing about one week before the playoffs, put the team on his back by delivering a performance that proved to be the difference on Sunday. Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Jamie Erdahl laid out the week Doubs had:

"Romeo Doubs like a week ago against the bears. Remember what happened? Romeo Doubs, 11 plays into the game against the Bears, gets the wind knocked out of him on a pass incompletion, gets knocked out of the game." [00:00:02]

She continued, indicating that the wide receiver was relatively cold coming into the game against Dak Prescott.

"The reports were that Romeo Dobbs last Sunday was coughing up blood. He had to go to the hospital. He was questionable. He was limited in practice this week. He comes out for six catches, good for 151 yards and a touchdown," she added. [00:00:24]

Jordan Love passes Aaron Rodgers' bar in playoff win over Dak Prescott

Jordan Love at NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

In several ways, Jordan Love's performance on Sunday trounced even one of the most talented throwers in NFL history. Aaron Rodgers made his playoff debut with the Packers in 2009, but the team lost. Rodgers' team scored 45 points in a losing effort in the Wild Card round against the Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, Love's team scored 48 points against the Dallas Cowboys. Additionally, while Rodgers lost his playoff debut, Love won his. On top of that, it took Rodgers two seasons to make his first playoff appearance. Love made his first playoff appearance in his first starting season.

NFL quarterback careers are a marathon, so Aaron Rodgers has set the bar quite high for his successor. That said, through one season, a strong argument can be made that Love is on a higher trajectory after his upset over Dak Prescott.

Rodgers went 8-9 in a year that wrapped up with a Week 18 stumble to miss the playoffs. Love's team made the playoffs with a 9-8 record and also won a playoff game.

With the team still alive and now facing down a tough-as-nails San Francisco 49ers opponent, the question becomes whether the Packers can pull off back-to-back upsets of the year.

