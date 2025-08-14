Frustrated Browns Superfan The Miz looks for answers as Shedeur Sanders' oblique injury creates big void in Cleveland's depth chart

The Cleveland Browns QB depth chart looks fragile after rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury on Wednesday. He was carted off by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts during the joint practice. Later that day, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Sanders’ situation was unpredictable. With Sanders’ absence, Dillon Gabriel is expected to start during the Eagles preseason matchup.

However, there is still uncertainty over the former Oregon QB's chances since he was struggling with a hamstring tightness. Reacting to the ongoing mess at Cleveland, Browns superfan The Miz vented his frustration on the Rich Eisen Show as a guest host on Thursday.

The Miz sought more clarity from Coach Stefanski and the NFL, where there is always a guessing game on the availability of players. He demanded more transparency from the Browns brass and asked whether Gabriel could still suit up on Friday.

“Like why can't they just give us the information that we want, and that we want here? Because it's just guessing all the time. Like, this is me just throwing stuff out here, and you can throw it right back,” The Miz said on Thursday's episode of Rich Eisen show. [Timestamp - 2:00]

The WWE star also praised Sanders for his maturity and spending some quality time with rival quarterback Jalen Hurts, something that the Eagles QB publicly revealed during the press conference.

“It feels like Shedeur is asking the right questions to a Super Bowl MVP, a Super Bowl winning quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Now, no matter what you say about Shador Sanders, it seems to me like he's doing all the right things,” he added.

Kevin Stefanski drops update on Shedeur Sanders’ oblique injury

On Thursday morning, the Browns head coach shared fresh news on Sanders. He mentioned that the intensity of the injury is still under review but Sanders is unlikely to play against the Eagles this weekend. He shared that oblique muscles are important for QBs, especially to throw the ball.

“I think it’s just with throwers and pitchers and guys that torque and twist their body, you got to be really careful,” Stefanski said.

Being at such a premature stage, the head coach mentioned that he wants to take it slow and not pressurize Sanders to go heavy with workouts.

With Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett sidelined and Sanders down with injury, most likely, it would be Dillon Gabriel or Tyler “Snoop” Huntley who starts for the team on Friday.

