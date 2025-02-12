“Fu**ing loser can't take a damn joke” - John Rocker goes off on Patrick Mahomes Sr. after video of altercation goes viral

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a disappointing experience in New Orleans on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles thrashed them 40-22 in the Super Bowl, ending their quest for a three-peat.

The quarterback's father, former Minnesota Twins pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr., was seemingly in no mood to entertain any funny business following the loss. So it did not sit well when fellow retired pitcher John Rocker tried to poke fun at him.

The duo got into a heated argument on Bourbon Street and had to be restrained to stop the situation from escalating.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the clip, Rocker approaches Mahomes Sr. and tries to shake his hand, but the latter turns hostile, seemingly after something the former Atlanta Braves ace said. The quarterback's dad began yelling, which left Rocker perplexed. He reshared the clip on his X account and wrote:

"This f**king loser can't take a damn joke. Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bulls**t weekend even more."

Expand Tweet

Mahomes Sr. responded to Rocker's post and suggested that the two haven't seen eye-to-eye for a while. He wrote:

"You really haven't changed one bit in the last 25 years. Keep my name out your loud mouth."

Expand Tweet

The former Braves player wasn't willing to let go. He posted another response, writing:

"You wouldn't have had the balls to say that to my face the other night. Lanky a*s clown."

Expand Tweet

Neither Pat nor Rocker has revealed what the latter said to provoke the former Twins pitcher into an altercation.

Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker fight: Former Braves star goes on the offensive

While Pat Mahomes Sr. was the aggressor in their fight on Bourbon Street, John Rocker was the one escalating it on social media. After the back-and-forth between the two, the former Twins pitcher posted:

"John Rocker is a menace to society."

Expand Tweet

Rocker responded with a strongly-worded post, writing:

"F**K PATRICK MAHOMES"

Expand Tweet

He then claimed he was prepared to fight Mahomes Sr. if the situation escalated that far and claimed he would have won the skirmish:

"Mahomes is lucky he got away. I would have Rocked him."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether either comes with an explanation of what started the argument between them, which led to this fiery exchange on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.