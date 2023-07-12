With Rex Ryan's former team, the New York Jets, getting selected to be featured on Hard Knocks, some might be surprised to know that this isn't the first time the team has been featured on the program. Back during the Rex Ryan era, the team was front and center on HBO for the month of August.

Thanks to the program, fans were treated to a viral, resurfaced clip of the show courtesy of Ari Meirov on Twitter. While speaking to the team, Ryan launched into an intense pep talk, or what might have been a stern talking, ended with a hilarious period. Here's how he put it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Make sure we fu**ing play like the fu**ing New York Jets and not some slap fu**ing team. That's what I want to see tomorrow. Do we understand what the fu*k I wanna see tomorrow? Let's go to eat a god***n snack.”

Even angry people need their snacks, it seems. Of course, if one were to look at how the era eventually went, the pep talk didn't exactly make the team a dynasty. That said, Ryan did enjoy a run with the team that fans of the era still remember vividly as the last glimpse of success seen by the Jets.

Rex Ryan era remains most recent glimpse of quality Jets success

Jets HC at New England v New York

Ryan coached Mark Sanchez who is remembered for the infamous butt fumble, but also led the team to two consecutive AFC Championship appearances. Since those back-to-back appearances, few teams can boast that they managed to get that far in such a fashion.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v9A7Pb9GP2

The first run came after a 9-7 regular season in 2009. It was the head coach's first season in his new position with the team and brought the team to their furthest reaches going back to 1982. In 2010, he managed to build beyond that, finishing with an 11-5 record and getting back to the big game. However, he ultimately fell short in both contests. After that, the team took a big step in 2011, going 8-8.

The following season, the team fell once again to a 6-10 record. The following year was the start of the Geno Smith era and, once it became clear that Smith wasn't the solution, the head coach was fired at the end of a 4-12 year, which began the Todd Bowles era.

In 2023, the former head coach has been out of the league for almost 10 years but has remained in the public eye as a member of the media, serving as a guest for programs for ESPN.

Poll : 0 votes