"I'm not surprised" - Drew Brees has nothing but respect for Tom Brady's record-breaking feat

Tom Brady's return to New England on Sunday night was hyped all throughout the week for Brady against Bill Belichick but there was something in the background that didn't get much air time.

Coming into the game, Brady needed just 68 passing yards to surpass Drew Brees' all-time passing yards record of 80,358. Having thrown for over 300 yards in his previous two games, it seemed inevitable that Brady would break Brees' record at a canter.

Brees spoke midweek to USA Today about Brady potentially breaking his passing yards record:

"I've always believed that records were meant to be broken. So I've had the chance to break quite a few as well. And I know the feeling. It's special. ... You think about the career that Tom Brady has had, and it's pretty remarkable."

Brady breaks record in first quarter

Tom Brady broke the record in the first quarter after a superb pass to wide receiver Mike Evans for 28 yards. Quick pictures flashed up on the big scoreboard recognizing Brady's achievements, but there was little to no fanfare.

Unlike when Drew Brees went past Peyton Manning's record, in which case the crowd roared and the quarterback was swamped by his teammates, there was none of that on Sunday night.

During the halftime break, Drew Brees took to Instagram to give his thoughts on Brady breaking his passing yards record.

The respect between the two quarterbacks is evident, and the fact that Brady is still playing at the ripe age of 44 makes the achievement even more special.

Over the course of his career, there have not been many quarterback records that Brady does not hold. The Tampa Bay quarterback is the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 591, 20 clear of Brees in second, and he is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards; Brady has the most Super Bowl wins with seven and has the most wins as a quarterback with 232.

To say that Brady is the NFL's GOAT is an understatement as he broke yet another record on Sunday night in a place where he spent 20 years of not only his career but his life as well.

The NFL's all-time passing yards record is something that will likely never be broken, as Brady still has this season and potentially next year, as well, to move out in front to be almost uncatchable.

One player could be Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but a lot would have to go right. Injuries and getting passing yards for the rest of his career is a tall order.

Whether Brady wins or loses on his return to Boston, he did make history as he continues to show why he is the greatest to ever do it.

