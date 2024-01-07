CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans secured their playoff berth after a thrilling 23-19 win over Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. With both teams' seasons on the line, Stroud outperformed Minshew and helped his team improve to 10-7 for the season and head to the playoffs.

The Texans quarterback delivered a stellar performance, completing 20 of 26 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Conversely, Minshew had a forgettable outing, completing only 13 of 24 passes for 141 yards. The Colts quarterback had the chance to be his team's hero with a game-winning drive. However, his erroneous pass late in the game encapsulated his performance.

With 1:06 left in the fourth quarter, the Colts' offense faced a 4th-and-1 at the Texans' 15-yard line. Running back Tyler Goodson ran a slant and was wide open, but Minshew threw a poor pass behind his teammate, and he couldn't haul it in.

The Texans ran the ball thrice before taking an intentional safety to leave a second on the clock. The Colts' desperation laterals yielded nothing, and their season was over.

Fans on social media flamed Gardner Minshew for his poor outing. They were especially miffed about his missed pass to Goodson that would have kept their final drive and season alive. Here are some of the comments from social media:

