Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew is heading to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. With multiple players dropping out as each round of the playoffs finishes, now, with the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers into the Super Bowl, none of the players named to the Pro Bowl will be playing.

As such, they will need to be replaced, and this is where the decision to put Minshew in has likely come from. However, not everyone is sold on the move as Minshew didn't have a "Pro Bowl-caliber" season.

One fan thinks that the NFL is just putting anyone in the Pro Bowl now:

"They just letting anyone in the pro bowl."

Other fans gave their two cents as Minshew was named to his first-ever Pro Bowl.

The Colts quarterback had a 7-6 record, threw for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions and didn't make the playoffs. Is that a Pro Bowl-caliber stat line?

That is for the fans to decide.

Patrick Mahomes again not playing in Pro Bowl

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

It is not back-to-back seasons that Patrick Mahomes hasn't participated in the Pro Bowl games. Why you say? Because he has been playing in the Super Bowl.

That is a fair trade-off as Mahomes is now making a habit of making it to the NFL's penultimate game. If he and the Chiefs are to beat the 49ers, it will make it three Super Bowl wins in five seasons for Mahomes and the organization, a feat that is hard to come by.

The Pro Bowl has diminished over the years as fans often think that being selected is more a popularity contest rather than performance based. Considering that Minshew made the Pro Bowl, and Josh Allen didn't, that could be evidence right there.

But still, that is not taking anything away from the players who will be taking part in the Pro Bowl games, as they will be forever named Pro Bowl players.

However, as was the case last year, we won't see Patrick Mahomes taking part, he has bigger things on his mind.