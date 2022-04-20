"Every woman in Cleveland should definitely be scared"- NFL fans react to Myles Garett galvanizing Cleveland Browns fans following Deshaun Watson trade

Deshaun Watson's teammate Myles Garrett fired off a tweet on April 15, while watching the Cavs game, not realizing he had thrown up an alley-oop for one Cincinnati fan to dunk all over his new QB. With Deshaun Watson still facing civil suits, the Browns defensive standout might want to choose his words a bit more carefully.

He was commenting on the stellar year the Cleveland Cavaliers have had. Despite suffering two tough losses to Brooklyn and Atlanta in the NBA play-in games and missing the playoffs, it was a promising year for the Cavs. They secured their first winning season without Lebron James on the roster since 1998.

Alluding to both the Cavs' recent success and the prospect of Watson being under center for the Browns next year, Garrett tweeted:

Myles Garrett @Flash_Garrett Cavs had a helluva a year and Cleveland sports is gonna be scary next year… Cavs had a helluva a year and Cleveland sports is gonna be scary next year…

On the surface, this is true. If Watson can return to form after time away from football, the Browns could definitely be a scary team to face. The Browns already have a top-five rushing attack and a top-five defense (featuring the newly paid Denzel Ward) in terms of yards per game and yards allowed per game, respectively. Add a competent passing attack to all of that (Browns were in the bottom five in that respect), and you have a team that looks pretty frightening, at least on paper.

Controversy brought on by Deshaun Watson signing not forgotten by Cincinnati fan

As you can already imagine, these probably weren't the best choice of words to express that, given the legal troubles and accusations that have been levied against Watson since he last played football.

Twitter user @CincyKori937 responded with what many around the world are undoubtedly thinking:

Kori @CincyKori937 @Flash_Garrett @ByNateUlrich Yeah every woman in Cleveland should definitely be scared @Flash_Garrett @ByNateUlrich Yeah every woman in Cleveland should definitely be scared

Ouch. This is obviously in reference to the accusations of sexual abuse against Deshaun Watson by 22 different women. This isn't a storyline that is going to go away this year. From the moment Watson was signed, fans were divided over the decision. Some fans expressed their elation over not having to navigate another season with Baker Mayfield.

Meanwhile, other fans, like @WxSpy, among many others, took the opposite stand.

Brian @WxSpy @Browns OFFICIAL: Browns have lost a lifetime fan. Winning isn't worth being morally bankrupt, and this will come back to haunt you. @Browns OFFICIAL: Browns have lost a lifetime fan. Winning isn't worth being morally bankrupt, and this will come back to haunt you.

Until all civil suits are resolved and NFL suspensions handed out, we will continue to hear about Deshaun Watson. In the meantime, his teammates should choose their words carefully.

Edited by Windy Goodloe