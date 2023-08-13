Garrett Wilson might have just levied an exceptional troll towards Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Payton, trying to change the culture in Denver, said he didn't want to see several things when the team took the field for their preseason opener:

“I don’t want to see uniforms off after [starters are] done playing [with] sunglasses on and Gilligan hats on and interviews during the game. That’s what I don’t want to see, but we will communicate all of that.”

What did Wilson do? During their dominant win over the Carolina Panthers, the star wide receiver donned a bucket hat (Gilligan hat), did an interview in the game and wore sunglasses. All of the specific things Payton said he didn't want, Wilson did. He also removed his uniform once he exited the game.

Did Garrett Wilson troll Sean Payton?

It's unclear why Wilson would want to troll Payton. The two have no direct connection. There is some bad blood brewing between the teams as Payton called out Nathaniel Hackett, whom he replaced. The former Broncos HC joined the New York Jets as an offensive coordinator, and Wilson could be sticking up for him.

The Jets wideout may not have done it intentionally, but fans are convinced that he did. They reacted on Twitter to what could be the shot of the year from an NFL player.

The Jets and the Denver Broncos play each other in Week 5.

It's hard to judge the intentions of Garrett Wilson as he donned this attire. The outfit fits right in with his personality and he didn't look out of place like Aaron Rodgers or someone else would.

He also wore the same outfit last year, but it's so specific to what Payton said. There's also the brewing rivalry over what the head coach said about the Jets, so it's very possible that this was an intentional diss.