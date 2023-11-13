Garrett Wilson breaks silence on viral soundbite on offensive struggles after Jets' 16-12 SNF loss vs Raiders

Over the course of Garrett Wilson's NFL career, the New York Jets' offense has struggled. Through very little fault of his own, they just have not been able to move the ball. After their latest loss which saw them kick just four field goals, Wilson opened up on the struggles.

The star wide receiver mentioned that he was "tired", but he appeared to direct the frustration at himself, saying that he wants to play better. Some might have taken it as a dig at the whole offense or even his quarterback, and Wilson took to social media to clarify what he said.

Wilson explained himself on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Watch the video plz I ain’t just say im tired of this. That was what we call a 'paraphrase'."

He reiterated that there was more to his quote than just saying he was tired of the offensive struggles.

Projecting wins and losses through rest of New York Jets' regular season schedule

When looking ahead at the Jets schedule for the rest of the year, there are some winnable games. The game against the Raiders was certainly winnable, but they'll have to take advantage of the winnable games if they want to make any noise.

Here's what we believe will transpire in the coming weeks. Despite a Week 1 victory, they will lost next week at the Buffalo Bills. They will also lose the week after at home vs. the Miami Dolphins.

How many games can the Jets win?

In Week 13, they host the Atlanta Falcons and will win that game. Week 14 sees the Jets host the Houston Texans, a game they will also win.

Week 15, which is when Aaron Rodgers could theoretically return to action, sees the Jets visit the Miami Dolphins. Rodgers or not, they will lose that one. The following week, they host the Washington Commanders.

With how well Sam Howell is playing, it is difficult to see a victory, but the Jets defense is good. Week 17 has the Jets taking on the Cleveland Browns, a game New York will lose.

To cap off the regular season, the Jets visit the New England Patriots, a game all but assured to be victory. That leaves them at 8-9 and more than likely on the outside of the postseason.