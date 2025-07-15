Garrett Wilson makes his feelings known after signing $130,000,000 Jets contract

Garrett Wilson has been one of the best wide receivers in football since being drafted No. 10 overall by the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has averaged 93 receptions for 1,083 receiving yards and approximately five receiving touchdowns per season. What makes these statistics even more impressive is that Wilson has played with "seven different quarterbacks" as revealed by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter broke the news on July 14 that Wilson had signed a four year contract worth $130 million ($32.5 million average annual value). It was also reported that $90 million of the contract is fully guaranteed.

After the major signing was made public, Wilson took to X to send a message to Jets fans regarding his commitment to the franchise moving forward. Although he did outline how there have been some ups and downs so far, Wilson made clear that he and the Jets were starting "a new version of the chase next week" when training camp opens for the 2025 season.

"Yup, Jets green has been running through me since the day they drafted me. Despite the ups and downs, the faith is mutual… that means the world to me. Excited to start a new version of the chase next week. #JetUp." Wilson wrote on Tuesday.

Where does Garrett Wilson's new contract rank among NFL WR's?

According to the popular sports financial and contract company 'Spotrac', Wilson becomes the fifth highest paid receiver in the National Football League in average annual value ($32.5 million per season) with his new contract.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million per season), Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson ($35 million per season), Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb ($34 million per season), and Pittsburgh Steelers DK Metcalf ($33 million per season) are the only receivers who will be earning more money per season on average than Wilson in his next contract.

Now signed long-term and to big money, Wilson expects to be a cornerstone of the Jets and a leader of the franchise for years to come. With his former college football QB Justin Fields now leading the New York offense in 2025, expectations are high for Wilson and the Jets to improve on their disappointing 5-12 2024 campaign.

